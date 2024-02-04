Bengaluru: Bomb hoax triggers alarm in Kendriya Vidyalaya; no arrest

Bengaluru: Barely two months after authorities of 68 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats in e-mails, Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities said they have received a similar threat e-mail prompting them to raise alarm over safety of school students. An FIR has been lodged at the Yeshwantpur police station in this regard.

Sources said an e-mail was sent from an ID called sahukarisrinuvasarao65@gmail.com to the official account of the kendriya Vidyalaya on January 28 at about 7.37 am. "A bomb has been keep inside the school. It was written that there will be an explosion at 10:20 tomorrow morning," the message read. The school management immediately informed the police, who pressed into action a bomb disposal squad immediately. Searches were conducted and a thorough inspection revealed that it was a fake bomb threat.

On December 1, a total of 68 schools, including 48 schools in Bengaluru and 20 schools in city's rural division, received an e-mail with bomb threat. A good number of schools, which received the bomb threats, included National, Vidya Shilpa, NPS and Hebbagodi campus of Ebenezer. School authorities said staff found the bomb threat message in the official email when the classes started as usual this morning. Thereafter, they passed on the information to the management. Classes were immediately suspended and students were sent back.

Panic struck the people of the city as many schools simultaneously received the threatening emails. Police rushed to the spots with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs.