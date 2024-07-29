ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: BBMP Garbage Lorry Rams Into Bike, Kills Two Private Firm Employees

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

Two IT employees, in their 20s, were killed after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike garbage lorry. The mishap occurred near the KR Circle in Bengaluru.

File photos of deceased Shilpa and Prashant (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Two IT employees on a two-wheeler were killed in a collision with a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage lorry near KR Circle in Bengaluru on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant (25), a resident of Banasawadi in Karnataka, and Shilpa (27), a native of Andhra Pradesh. Prashant and Shilpa, who were working in the TCS company, came out for dinner when the accident happened, police added.

Around 8:45 pm, they were coming from Majestic towards KR Circle on a bike when they were hit by a speeding lorry from the connecting road through CID Junction. The duo fell down due to the accident. The lorry ran over both of them. Both the injured died on the way to the nearby St. Martha's Hospital, a senior police official said.

After the accident, the driver left the lorry on the spot and fled. Halasuru Gate traffic police visited the accident spot, the police official added.

Prashant and Shilpa were techies working in TCS. The parents of the deceased are in tears and demand action against the BBMP garbage lorry driver.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar's reaction: ''Two people died in an accident between bike and BBMP garbage lorry last night. BBMP will provide assistance to the families of the deceased. This is an unfortunate incident,'' Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said.

