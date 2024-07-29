ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: BBMP Garbage Lorry Rams Into Bike, Kills Two Private Firm Employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Two IT employees on a two-wheeler were killed in a collision with a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage lorry near KR Circle in Bengaluru on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant (25), a resident of Banasawadi in Karnataka, and Shilpa (27), a native of Andhra Pradesh. Prashant and Shilpa, who were working in the TCS company, came out for dinner when the accident happened, police added.

Around 8:45 pm, they were coming from Majestic towards KR Circle on a bike when they were hit by a speeding lorry from the connecting road through CID Junction. The duo fell down due to the accident. The lorry ran over both of them. Both the injured died on the way to the nearby St. Martha's Hospital, a senior police official said.