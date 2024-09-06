ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Auto Driver Held For Assaulting Woman Over Ride Cancellation

Bengaluru: An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman, who had cancelled the Ola ride she had earlier booked, police said on Friday. A probe has been launched, they added.

The accused, identified as Muthuraj, is currently being interrogated. The incident took place in Magadi Road police station area on September 2.

Taking to his X handle to announce the arrest, Bengaluru West Division DCP said, "The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police. Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law."

A woman had booked an Ola auto during the peak-hour traffic. When the auto did not arrive on time, she had booked another auto and cancelled her previous ride. Angry at the woman for cancelling the ride, Muturaj followed the auto that the woman had boarded and on stopping it, he had assaulted her and used abusive language at her.