Bengaluru Auto Driver Held For Assaulting Woman Over Ride Cancellation

Bengaluru: An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman, who had cancelled the Ola ride she had earlier booked, police said on Friday. A probe has been launched, they added.
The accused, identified as Muthuraj, is currently being interrogated. The incident took place in Magadi Road police station area on September 2.
Taking to his X handle to announce the arrest, Bengaluru West Division DCP said, "The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police. Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law."
The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police.Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law. pic.twitter.com/YpHgql69Xf— DCP West Bengaluru (@DCPWestBCP) September 5, 2024
A woman had booked an Ola auto during the peak-hour traffic. When the auto did not arrive on time, she had booked another auto and cancelled her previous ride. Angry at the woman for cancelling the ride, Muturaj followed the auto that the woman had boarded and on stopping it, he had assaulted her and used abusive language at her.
The incident surfaced when a video of the incident went viral on social media after the woman shared it on her 'X' handle and tagged the city police. In the video, the accused is seen arguing with a woman, who repeatedly questions as to why he had slapped her.
"Yesterday I faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation. Despite reporting, your customer support has been unresponsive. Immediate action is needed! @Olacabs @ola_supports @BlrCityPolice," the tweet read.
Following which, police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused auto driver, who is currently being interrogated. Also, the police have issued a notice to the woman and is set to record her statement as well.
