Bengaluru: 60-Year-Old Mother Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death; Case Registered

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old girl died allegedly during a dispute with her mother at around 7.30 PM at Shastri Nagar on Monday. The deceased, identified as Sahithi was engaged in a heated argument with her mother, Padmaja (60) on Monday evening that escalated into a physical combat.

Banashankari Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter, South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalsar said. Authorities are conducting an intensive investigation to trace the details.

As per sources, both grabbed knives and began stabbing one another. The daughter stabbed her mother four times while the mother stabbed her three times in the stomach and neck. Upon seeing this horrific scene, their neighbors informed the police that they were both laying in a pool of blood.



After the police rushed to the scene, they took the ladies to the hospital, where Sahitya was declared to be 'brought dead'. "Only the two were residing in the house, according to the initial investigation. The mother's condition must improve before we can record her statement and determine the cause of the incident, police said.

A police officer told the media that as per the statement of the suspect, prima facie, it appeared that the two engaged in a fight following the argument. “During the argument, the two attacked each other. While Sahiti died, her mother survived and is being treated at a hospital. Further investigations are on to ascertain if anyone else was involved,” a police officer informed.