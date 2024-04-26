'Bengal's Youth Paying the Price': On Polling Day, PM Modi Attacks TMC over School Jobs Scam

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

PM Modi Attacks TMC over School Jobs Scam

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Bengal government over its school jobs scam and stated that the teacher recruitment scam snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families.

Malda(West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the TMC over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs following a high court, stating that the youths of West Bengal have suffered due to the "cut-and-commission" culture of the party, which is now "synonymous with scams".

Addressing an election rally in Malda, the PM highlighted that the youths, who had taken loans to pay bribes to TMC leaders, are burdened by this situation. "The TMC indulges in scams for which the people of the state have to suffer. The party has been playing with the future of the youths of Bengal," he said.

"The teacher recruitment scam snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families," he said. Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void," ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

"Under TMC rule, only one thing exists - scams totalling thousands of crores. The culprit is TMC, but the entire state is forced to pay for its deception," he said. Hitting out at the Congress and the TMC for spreading canards about CAA, Modi said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "is about granting citizenship and not snatching it."

"There is a competition of appeasement going on between these two parties. The Congress wants to grab your property, and the TMC is not uttering even a single word against this. The state government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, and the Congress is talking about distributing your wealth among those," he said.

Read More

  1. Rijiju Accuses Trinamool Congress of Rampant Corruption; Refers to Scrapping of SSC Recruitment
  2. 'Is It a Bomb to Snatch Away Jobs?: Mamata Blames BJP for HC Order Scrapping 2016 Teacher Test

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.