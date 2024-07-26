Bengal Woman Raped For A Week In Bihar's Jamui Hotel, 4 Held

Jamui: A woman from West Bengal was allegedly raped for a week in a hotel in Bihar's Jamui district, police said. The victim was found in a semi-conscious condition in a train. Four persons, including the hotel owner and staff have been arrested in this connection.

Suspicious at her condition, passengers informed the Jasidih Railway GRP of Jharkhand. After which, a woman who accompanied the victim was detained for questioning.

On complaint of the passengers, Jasidih police swung into action and after recovering her from the train, took her to the hospital. After her condition improved, her statement was recorded.

The victim told police that she was raped multiple times at Surya Hotel in Jamui. After recording her statement, Jasidih Police contacted Jamui Police and devised a plan to raid the hotel. After which, Jasidih Railway Police conducted a raid with the help of Town Police Station. Four persons, including an accused woman, hotel owner, manager, helper, were arrested from the hotel and an investigation was launched.

"On the basis of the information received, when the girl was recovered from the train, she was in a semi-conscious state and was treated in a hospital. After recovering, the victim woman told police that she was taken to a hotel, where she was raped. A zero FIR has been registered and the victim has been handed over to the police. The police is investigating the matter. The victim is a resident of West Bengal and the woman who was accompanying her is a resident of Halthu police station area of ​​Howrah.'' Inspector of Jasidih Railway Station said.