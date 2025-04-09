Bengal Waqf Violence: Jangipur Remains Tense, Internet Suspended

Jangipur: The situation in Jangipur and the adjoining areas of the Murshidabad district of West Bengal is tense, with most shops and business establishments remaining shut and Internet services being snapped.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the Raghunathganj and Suti police station jurisdictions, and approval for all gatherings and processions has been withdrawn. More than 800 police personnel, including RAF personnel, have been deployed in all sensitive areas.

“Prohibitory orders have clamped across all sensitive areas, and it will continue till 6 pm of Thursday, April 10. The state secretariat has also ordered that all Internet facilities will remain suspended within the limits of the Jangipur subdivision till 6 pm of April 11. This step has been taken to prevent the spread of any misinformation and panic. Situation is now under control,” said a senior district police officer.

The Umarpur and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad turned into a battleground yesterday afternoon after a rally demanding the withdrawal of the amended Waqf laws turned violent on National Highway 12 and started pelting stones and bricks at the police. Protestors blocked the highway and torched two police vehicles. At least eight police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. Police resorted to baton charges and lobbed tear gas shells to control the unruly crowd.

As the news of police detaining six persons in connection with the incident spread, angry protesters again took to the streets in the evening and started pelting stones at the police. More tear gas shells were lobbed, and finally, the blockade of the highway was lifted late at night. District Superintendent of POlice Ananda Mohan Roy said, “The situation has been brought under control for now, and the blockade on the highway has been lifted. The investigation is on to trace those behind the incident.”

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the incident and said that all attempts to disrupt law and order in the state would be dealt with “with an iron hand.” The Governor said, “The situation where vested interest foments trouble cannot be tolerated and should be curbed,” directing the state government to take bold action in curbing violence and also submit a report.

Seeking deployment of central forces to handle law and order situation of the state, “as the Police clearly seem to be incapable to handle such lawlessness,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “The recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act is now the law of the land, after being passed by both the Houses of the Parliament and getting Presidential assent. Yet, once again, just like during the anti-CAA protests in 2019/2020, where trains were attacked with stones, resulting in serious injuries to multiple passengers, protesters have hit the streets in Jangipur and have set police cars on fire. A similar violent playbook unfolds once again in Bengal as these anti-social elements are taking to the streets, burning government and public properties and spreading chaos in the name of protest. This is not dissent; it’s destruction and is absolutely unconstitutional. The West Bengal government and administration are failing to maintain law and order.”

Talking to Etv Bharat from Delhi over the phone, Jangipur Lok Sabha MP Khalilur Rahaman said, “This incident in Umarpur is unfortunate, and apart from police investigation, we are also trying to find out at our party level as to who instigated the violence.”

The state police brass is slated to meet at the state police headquarters Bhawani Bhavan to take stock of the law and order situation in the backdrop of protests triggering off in several corners of the state following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament and the President’s assent to the Bill.