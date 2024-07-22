ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Traders Call For Strike Against Harassment' In Exporting Potatoes

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

The Progressive Potato Traders' Association (PPTA) called for the strike on Sunday, alleging the authorities are illegally detaining trucks carrying the tuber going to neighbouring states

Potato traders in West Bengal have called for an indefinite strike, protesting against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Potato traders in West Bengal have called for an indefinite strike, protesting against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states.

The strike is likely to lead to an increase in prices, which are already high, ranging between Rs 36-40 per kg depending on size and variety. The strike was called on Sunday by the Progressive Potato Traders' Association (PPTA), which alleges that the authorities are "illegally" detaining trucks carrying the tuber going to neighbouring states.

"There has been no response yet from the government, and the strike will continue. The government cannot stop the movement of potatoes under the new law," a senior PPTA official said.

Though no comments were available from state administration on the strike, it is believed that the government is restricting potato exports to control prices for consumers in Bengal consumers.

"Due to the strike called by traders across the state, there have been no buyers. Potatoes have not been moved out of cold storages," said a source from the Cold Storage Association.

He said the potatoes sought to be exported are of small-sized variety which is not consumed in West Bengal but has demand in neighbouring states. In a recent meeting with the agriculture task force, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed officials to bring down potato prices, but the measures did not work as desired.

Read More

  1. MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain In Crisis Over Oath; Bengal Governor Warns Of Fine
  2. Kerala Labour Minister Orders Probe After Bengal Worker Found Living In Kennel For Rs 500 Rent

Kolkata: Potato traders in West Bengal have called for an indefinite strike, protesting against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states.

The strike is likely to lead to an increase in prices, which are already high, ranging between Rs 36-40 per kg depending on size and variety. The strike was called on Sunday by the Progressive Potato Traders' Association (PPTA), which alleges that the authorities are "illegally" detaining trucks carrying the tuber going to neighbouring states.

"There has been no response yet from the government, and the strike will continue. The government cannot stop the movement of potatoes under the new law," a senior PPTA official said.

Though no comments were available from state administration on the strike, it is believed that the government is restricting potato exports to control prices for consumers in Bengal consumers.

"Due to the strike called by traders across the state, there have been no buyers. Potatoes have not been moved out of cold storages," said a source from the Cold Storage Association.

He said the potatoes sought to be exported are of small-sized variety which is not consumed in West Bengal but has demand in neighbouring states. In a recent meeting with the agriculture task force, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed officials to bring down potato prices, but the measures did not work as desired.

Read More

  1. MLAs Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain In Crisis Over Oath; Bengal Governor Warns Of Fine
  2. Kerala Labour Minister Orders Probe After Bengal Worker Found Living In Kennel For Rs 500 Rent

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGAL POTATO TRADERS CALL STRIKEBENGAL POTATO STRIKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.