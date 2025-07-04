Bengal: TMC Leader Shot At In Cooch Behar; BJP MLA's Son, Driver Held

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Raju Dey, was seriously injured after he was allegedly shot in Cooch Behar district by unidentified assailants on Thursday night.
Police said that the incident took place near Cooch Behar’s Jhinaidanga area at 11 pm on Thursday. The accused arrived in a car and fled after firing the shots, leaving behind their vehicle, they added.
“The bullet struck his (Raju’s) right shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital by party workers, and his condition is stated to be stable,” a police officer told PTI.
Following the incident, police arrested the son of BJP MLA from Cooch Behar (Uttar) Sukumar Roy and his driver, said police.
“The miscreants, who came in a black car, fled, leaving behind the vehicle, which has been impounded. The vehicle belongs to MLA Roy. The BJP leader’s son and the driver of the car have been arrested. We have witnesses who have seen his son in the car at the time of the incident. Our investigation is continuing,” PTI quoted the police officer as saying.
Soon after the incident, the TMC accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of carrying out the attack, the allegations outrightly rejected by the right-wing party.
This comes a day after another TMC leader was allegedly attacked by a group of agitated workers of the party. The group vandalised the car of West Bengal mass education extension and library department minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury when he was visiting Monteswar, his assembly constituency in East Burdwan district.
The police arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the attack on Friday, reported PTI.
"We are probing into the matter. Raids were conducted in the district, and so far, five people have been arrested. We have got evidence of their direct involvement in the attack," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
Chowdhury, who is also president of the West Bengal unit of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, contested the Monteswar seat for the first time for TMC in 2021 and won by around 26,000 votes, defeating his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterpart.
