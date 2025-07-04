ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: TMC Leader Shot At In Cooch Behar; BJP MLA's Son, Driver Held

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Raju Dey, was seriously injured after he was allegedly shot in Cooch Behar district by unidentified assailants on Thursday night.

Police said that the incident took place near Cooch Behar’s Jhinaidanga area at 11 pm on Thursday. The accused arrived in a car and fled after firing the shots, leaving behind their vehicle, they added.

“The bullet struck his (Raju’s) right shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital by party workers, and his condition is stated to be stable,” a police officer told PTI.

Following the incident, police arrested the son of BJP MLA from Cooch Behar (Uttar) Sukumar Roy and his driver, said police.

“The miscreants, who came in a black car, fled, leaving behind the vehicle, which has been impounded. The vehicle belongs to MLA Roy. The BJP leader’s son and the driver of the car have been arrested. We have witnesses who have seen his son in the car at the time of the incident. Our investigation is continuing,” PTI quoted the police officer as saying.