Bengal: TMC Leader Arabul Islam Arrested in Murder Case of Rural Poll Candidate

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Arabul Islam was arrested on Thursday evening for his alleged involvement in the murder of an All India Secular Front (AISF) panchayat poll candidate, police said.

The arrest was made around eight months after AISF leader Mohiuddin Mollawho was shot dead in June when he had gone to the block development office to file his nomination, an officer of Kolkata Police said. The TMC strongman was also booked for charges of extortion, vandalism of government property, and carrying out attacks in groups using firearms.

"The TMC leader was brought to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for questioning," the IPS officer said. As Islam's arrest is a "sensitive" matter, he was not kept at the local Kasipur Police Station, he said. Bhangar, which witnessed law and order issues during the panchayat polls, was brought under the Kolkata Police ambit recently.