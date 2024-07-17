ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Teen Learns To Make Bombs From YouTube, Explodes It In Area; Held

Jaynagar: An 18-year-old boy from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas learnt to make bombs by watching YouTube videos and then exploded it on the streets of his locality to test its intensity. Alerted by neighbours, local police arrested him last night.

The incident took place in Tilipara area of Ward No 7 of Jayanagar-Mojilpur Municipality. The boy, identified as Prabir Chattopadhyay, lives in the Mandirbazar police station area. Police recovered some bombs, bomb-making equipment and half-exploded bombs from his house.

According to police and local sources, Prabir and his family have been living in Tilipara area for the last few years. Action was taken after neighbours informed them that Prabir was exploding bombs on the local Tilipara-Srimanipara road at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Ward No 7 councillor Chinmoy Dey said, "The boy was probably testing the bombs. Hearing the noise, local people became suspicious and informed the police. A team from the local police station came to the spot and recovered the bombs.”

Police said one fresh and two half-exploded bombs were recovered from the spot. Prabir was arrested, interrogated and a raid was conducted in his house, from where police recovered various tools for making bombs.