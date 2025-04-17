Bengal School Jobs Scam: 'Untainted' Teachers Miffed Over Supreme Court Order For Fresh Recruitment

Kolkata: Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a fresh recruitment of school teachers in the state, 'untainted' candidates who qualified in the previous test marred by a fraud expressed their disappointment.

Although the apex court allowed the 'untainted' teachers to go to school in the current academic year until December 31, they are miffed by the fact that they will have to take the same exam for the second time to qualify again.

The SC bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar extended the tenure of eligible teachers who lost their jobs in the current academic year to December 31, i.e., but this measure is temporary as it didn't provide a solution by segregating the eligible and the ineligible ones.

The SC also directed the state government to complete the new recruitment process by December 31, while the notification must be issued by May 31. An affidavit should also be submitted to the court in this regard.

Following this, the unemployed qualified teachers will have to sit for the exam again, which earned a note of dissent from the unemployed qualified teachers. Moreover, the Group C and D education workers have also not been spared.

The movement of qualified unemployed teachers and education workers is currently underway at the Y channel of Dharmatala here.

An unemployed teacher, Mehboob Mondal, said, “Everything was fine until the OMR sheet was submitted. Both the CBI and the court admitted that the OMR submitted to the court is authentic. In that case, why is this statement being made that the exam will have to be retaken? A judge, doctor or teacher passes an exam once. Can anyone guarantee that the teachers will clear the same exam the second time?"

“We will analyse whether we will go to school or not. But we have no permanent place to go to school permanently. Now the movement will be stronger,” Mondal said, demanding that ineligible unemployed teachers be given dismissal letters.

Jayatri Bauli, another protesting teacher, expressed the same opinion, saying, “We have not received any relief. We will receive relief the day we are fully allowed to go to school. We will be able to work until the age of 60.”

Ilyas Ali, a teacher sitting on the dharna, said the teachers could say that there has been temporary relief. “But why should we take the exam again? I took the exam transparently. My name is on the merit list based on qualifications. Those who committed fraud were excluded. When taking the exam again, we will have to take the exam with them. At this age, there is no mentality or preparation for taking such a competitive exam,” he said.

Sushant Shikdar, a Group-D education worker, is practically devastated by the Supreme Court order. “We have not been treated fairly,” he said.