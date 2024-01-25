Loading...

Bengal School Job Scam: CBI summons 2 TMC Heavyweights

By IANS

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

The CBI summoned two powerful TMC leaders for grilling in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case. They have been asked to appear at CBI’s Nizam Palace by Thursday afternoon only.

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, summoned two heavyweight Trinamool Congress leaders for questioning in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal. Both have been asked to be present at CBI’s Nizam Palace in central Kolkata by Thursday afternoon only.

One of the two leaders, who has been summoned, is Debraj Chakraborty, the Member-Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He is also the husband of popular devotional singer and Trinamool Congress legislator from Rajarhat-Gopalpur assembly constituency, Aditi MunshiThe second person is the Trinamool Congress councillor from ward number 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Bappaditya Dasgupta.

He is known to be an erstwhile and extremely close confidant of former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the school job case.In November last year, CBI teams raided the residences of both Dasgupta and Chakraborty in this connection. CBI had also named both of them in the progress report of investigation furnished at Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

During the previous raid and search operations at their residences, the CBI sleuths recovered several crucial documents related to the school job case from both the places.

Sources in the knowhow of things said that the fresh notice for interrogation of Dasgupta and Chakraborty is based on the findings from the examination of the documents seized from their residences. (With IANS inputs)

