Bengal Safari Park Gets 18 New Guests From Alipore Zoo

Siliguri: Bengal Safari Park has added 18 new members to its family.

The new members were brought to the park from Alipore Zoo in three vehicles through a green corridor. A special team of animal experts, veterinarians and forest officials was sent from Bengal Safari Park to monitor the animals.

The journey took 17 hours. Recently, West Bengal Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda and State Zoo Authority Member Secretary Saurabh Chowdhury visited Bengal Safari Park and held discussions with top officials of the Forest Department.

Similarly, after discussions with the Central Zoo Authority, the process of bringing new 'guests' to Bengal Safari Park was started. This apart, around Rs 4 crore has been allocated for renovation of the park before Durga Puja.

According to Bengal Safari Park and Zoo Authority sources, the 18 animals were brought from the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata on Monday morning. These include a pair of Himalayan black bears, two male Indian wild dogs, two pairs of painted storks, a pair of spoonbills, a pair of female gharials (Gavialis gangeticus) and three pairs of green iguanas.

Earlier, three Himalayan black bears were brought to Bengal Safari Park. They were named Dhruv, Mohini and Ruby. But since they had not been breeding for a long time, the State Forest Department took the initiative to bring new mates. Hansda was informed about the matter and he took the initiative to bring a pair of Himalayan black bear couples from Alipore Zoo.

A bear at Bengal Safari Park (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, four-year-old Madhai and five-year-old Bindu were brought from Alipore Zoo to Bengal Safari Park. Similarly, there were three gharials in Bengal Safari Park of which one was male and two females. A pair of female gharials have been brought from Alipore and with this the number of gharials in the park has increased to five.

Apart from this, for the first time, Indian Wild Dog, Painted Stork bird, Spoon Bill bird and Green Iguana will now be seen in Bengal Safari Park. "Several suggestions were received during my visit to Bengal Safari Park. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accords utmost importance to Bengal Safari Park," Hansda said.

Chowdhury said, "18 new animals have been brought to Bengal Safari Park. These animals have been exchanged as per the rules of Central Zoo Authority. The animals will be kept under observation for a few days." Bengal Safari Park Director Vijay Kumar said, "All the animals are healthy. After observation, they will be brought before the visitors after they adapt to the environment."