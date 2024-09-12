ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Police Strengthen FIR In Pregnant Elephant Killing Case

By PTI

Published : 7 hours ago

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said three local committees have been formed, one of which will focus on raising awareness about the use of flaming torches against elephants.

Kolkata: West Bengal Police has included the Arms Act in the FIR related to the killing of a pregnant elephant in Jhargram district in August. In a statement on Thursday, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India said Jhargram SP informed them that Section 27(1) of the Arms Act, 1959, has been added to the FIR. This section addresses the illegal use of arms which is a non-bailable offence.

Two persons arrested in this connection are currently in jail, as their bail pleas have been rejected twice. The inclusion of Section 27(1) should make it more difficult for the accused to obtain bail, PETA said. Confirming the inclusion of more stringent sections, a senior state forest official said the department is committed to ensuring that those responsible for the killing of the pregnant elephant using flaming rods are punished according to law.

PETA India said after an FIR was registered by the forest department on August 16 against unknown people, they requested that Section 325 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, be included in the FIR. They had also asked for an investigation into the illegal use of arms and ammunition to determine any violations of the Arms Act of 1959.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI that while the elephant cannot be brought back, efforts will be made to prevent such incidents in future. He said three local committees have been formed, one of which will focus on raising awareness about the use of flaming torches against elephants.

PETA is a nongovernmental organisation committed to ending the abusive treatment of animals in business and society and promoting consideration of animal interests in everyday decision-making and general policies and practices.

