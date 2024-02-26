Bengal Police Arrest Another TMC Leader in Sandeshkhali, Lodge FIR against Shajahan

TMC leader Ajit Maiti has been arrested by West Bengal Police in relation to the Sandeshkhali turbulence on charges of land grabbing from villagers. Maiti is a close aid to the prime accused Shahjahan Sheikh.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police arrested TMC leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said on Monday. Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said.

"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer told PTI. After getting over 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh, he said. Most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women, the police officer said.

Angry villagers had attacked Maiti a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women. The police action comes after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shahjahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

TAGGED:

SandeshkhaliWest Bengal Police

