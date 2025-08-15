ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: Nurse Found Dead At Nursing Home In Singur, Family Alleges Foul Play

Kolkata: A 24-year-old nurse was found dead at a private nursing home in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, police said on Friday, triggering political unrest and allegations of a cover-up.

Tensions escalated as supporters of the CPI(M)'s student and youth wings and the BJP Yuva Morcha mobbed the vehicle carrying the woman’s body, which was brought from Walsh Hospital morgue in Hooghly district to Kolkata for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, had joined the nursing home four days ago. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling in a room on the third floor of the facility in Singur on Thursday.

While the nursing home management claimed it to be a case of suicide, the woman’s family has alleged she was sexually assaulted and murdered, saying she had uncovered irregularities in the nursing home's operations.

"We have no faith in any post-mortem examination conducted at a state hospital," the woman’s father said. "We want the autopsy to be done at AIIMS Kalyani or Command Hospital, Alipore, to ensure a fair and transparent investigation," he demanded.

Meanwhile, there was high drama when members of the CPI(M)’s student wing, SFI, and the BJP Yuva Morcha gathered outside the hospital in Kolkata where the woman’s body was brought for post-mortem examination.

Both sides traded charges against each other that they were involved in a nexus with local TMC leaders and were trying to shield the nursing home management so that the real reason behind the nurse's death never comes out "like the RG Kar rape and murder."

CPI-M's student wing SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey said, "The BJP is trying to deflect the focus from the reason behind the death of a sister. As our comrades arrived at the medical college to prevent any attempt to cover up the real reason behind the death, the BJP Yuva Morcha workers arrived at the spot and created a ruckus to help TMC."