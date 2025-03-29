ETV Bharat / state

Internet Suspended, 34 Arrested In Bengal's Mothabari Clashes; Cal HC Seeks Action Taken Report

Kolkata/Malda: Thirty-four people were arrested and internet services were suspended in the Mothabari area and surrounding regions of West Bengal’s Malda district after clashes between two communities took place a day ago, officials said on Friday.

The situation remained tense but peaceful during the day, amid heavy deployment of police in the area. The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to file an action taken report over the violence by April 3.

The court observed that in view of the sensitivity attached to the matter, it is expected that the "state should act cautiously and take appropriate measures" to ensure safety and security of the people affected by such violence.

State minister and local TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin told PTI, “We just concluded the peace meeting between the communities and groups. The meeting was very positive. We are confident that the situation will normalise soon.”

She added that despite the internet suspension, Section 144 (prohibitory orders) was not imposed in view of the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami festivities.

“Due to the Ram Navami and Eid festivities, it was decided that Section 144 won’t be imposed. But the police and the administration have spread the message that no major gathering would be allowed,” she said. Personnel from the state armed police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were patrolling the strife-torn Mothabari area on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Rajesh Yadav told PTI that three companies of state armed police and RAF were keeping vigil in sensitive areas of Kaliachak block. “Our men are continuously undertaking area domination exercises with mobile squads moving around the entire locality, including markets,” he said.

The Malda Police posted on X, “Apart from raids and arrests of trouble mongers, police pickets have been strategically placed across sensitive areas to maintain law and order.” It added that mobile units are active to respond to any untoward situation immediately, with forces mobilised to strengthen police presence.

"Round-the-clock patrolling is going on, and any information about disturbance or possibility of disturbance is being responded to," the district police said. The police also emphasised that no CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) had been requisitioned or deployed in the district.