ETV Bharat / state

One Killed As Bengal MLA's Car Hits Two-wheeler In Odisha's Balasore

West Bengal MLA Gautam Chowdhury's car hit a two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore, resulting in the death of a person.

West Bengal MLA Gautam Chowdhury's car hit a two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore, resulting in the death of a person.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 10, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST

1 Min Read

Balasore: One person died and another was injured when a vehicle, in which West Bengal's Howrah Uttar MLA Gautam Chowdhury along with his family members was travelling, hit a two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday on National Highway 16 near Jamjhadi area under the Simulia Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place, he said. "The car with the MLA and his family members on board hit the two-wheeler, and 56-year-old Radhakanta Lenka and another person sustained injuries," the police officer said.

They were immediately taken to the nearest Simulia hospital, where a doctor declared Lenka dead. Simulia Police Station personnel have detained the driver of the vehicle, Amiya Singh Ray, and started an investigation, he said.

Read More

Crushed Dreams: Dalit Man's Death Under Jagan Mohan Reddy's Vehicle Leaves Family In Distress

YSRCP Chief Jagan Named As Accused In Fatal Road Accident Case In Andhra

Balasore: One person died and another was injured when a vehicle, in which West Bengal's Howrah Uttar MLA Gautam Chowdhury along with his family members was travelling, hit a two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday on National Highway 16 near Jamjhadi area under the Simulia Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place, he said. "The car with the MLA and his family members on board hit the two-wheeler, and 56-year-old Radhakanta Lenka and another person sustained injuries," the police officer said.

They were immediately taken to the nearest Simulia hospital, where a doctor declared Lenka dead. Simulia Police Station personnel have detained the driver of the vehicle, Amiya Singh Ray, and started an investigation, he said.

Read More

Crushed Dreams: Dalit Man's Death Under Jagan Mohan Reddy's Vehicle Leaves Family In Distress

YSRCP Chief Jagan Named As Accused In Fatal Road Accident Case In Andhra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALASOREMLA GAUTAM CHOWDHURY CAR ACCIDENTWB MLA CAR ACCIDENT IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.