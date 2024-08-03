ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Minister Abuses, Threatens On-Duty Woman Forest Officer For Lifting Encroachments

Kolkata: Allegation of illegally setting up shops on forest department land has surfaced and when the structures were being demolished by the department, TMC minister Akhil Giri allegedly abused and threatened an on-duty woman forest officer.

The incident happened near the Tajpur beach of West Bengal's East Medinipur district on Saturday.

Giri, state correctional administration minister, got into an argument with the officials and workers of the forest department when the shops were being demolished.

It has been alleged by the forest department that these illegal shops were set up in the dark of night under the instruction of Giri, MLA of Ramnagar himself. On receiving the information, the forest department personnel reached the spot this morning and started demolishing those. The locals too got into an argument with the forest department staff over the issue.

During the demolition process, a woman forest officer was present at the spot. On information about this, Giri reached the spot and allegedly started an argument with the officer.