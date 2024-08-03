ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Minister Abuses, Threatens On-Duty Woman Forest Officer For Lifting Encroachments

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

State correctional administration minister, Akhil Giri has been accused of abusing an threatening an on-duty women officer of the forest department, who was supervising eviction of encroachment on government land near Tajpur.

Akhil Giri, TMC minister (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kolkata: Allegation of illegally setting up shops on forest department land has surfaced and when the structures were being demolished by the department, TMC minister Akhil Giri allegedly abused and threatened an on-duty woman forest officer.

The incident happened near the Tajpur beach of West Bengal's East Medinipur district on Saturday.

Giri, state correctional administration minister, got into an argument with the officials and workers of the forest department when the shops were being demolished.

It has been alleged by the forest department that these illegal shops were set up in the dark of night under the instruction of Giri, MLA of Ramnagar himself. On receiving the information, the forest department personnel reached the spot this morning and started demolishing those. The locals too got into an argument with the forest department staff over the issue.

During the demolition process, a woman forest officer was present at the spot. On information about this, Giri reached the spot and allegedly started an argument with the officer.

In a video of the forest department given to the media, the minister is seen threatening the woman officer by raising his finger. He called her his 'servant' and even abused her. There are also allegations that the minister threatened to cane the officer.

Reacting to this the state BJP unit leaders said that Akhil Giri toes his party line and this is TMC's culture. Minister Akhil Giri has spoken to the government official in the exact way that state government treats government employees, they said.

