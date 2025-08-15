ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: Job-Losing Teacher Dies Of Cerebral Attack, Triggers Protest

Kolkata: A 35-year-old teacher, who was among the 26,000 people who lost their school jobs following a Supreme Court verdict on West Bengal SSC appointments earlier this year, died of a cerebral attack here on Friday, triggering protests by fellow agitators.

Subal Soren, who was a member of the Eligible Jobless Teachers Forum, fell ill on August 11 and was taken to Debra Hospital in Paschim Medinipur district, from where he was shifted to a private super-speciality hospital in Kolkata, where he was undergoing treatment for the last four days, his wife Sandhya Soren said.

Subal Soren died of a cerebral attack on Friday, an official of the hospital said. Sandhya Soren said, "My husband was under tremendous stress after losing his job... what will happen to us now?" He is survived by his elderly parents, wife and two children.

Other members of the Forum staged a protest in front of the hospital over the death, alleging that the state School Service Commission's "tainted" selection process in 2016 led to the Supreme Court's judgment, causing immense stress to job-losing teachers.