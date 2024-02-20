Sandeshkhali: IPS Officer Slams BJP Workers for Calling Him 'Khalistani'; Mamata Condemns

Kolkata: An IPS officer, Jaspreet Singh, who prevented Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from visiting trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas got agitated after BJP workers allegedly hurled the 'Khalistani' jibe at him.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video on her X handle where Singh is seen accusing a group of BJP workers of calling him a 'Khalistani'.

Singh is heard warning the workers of action for calling him Khalistani. "Are you calling me Khalistani only because I am wearing a turban? Would you have said this had I not worn a turban? You can't tell this about my religion," he is seen telling the group.

Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said that the "divisive politics" of BJP has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. "Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," she tweeted.

Banerjee added, "We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it".

Meanwhile, the BJP has dismissed the allegations. The party leaders have accused the senior officer of not performing his duty while denying the allegations leveled against them. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul claimed that nobody called the cop a 'Khalistani'. Fact is that he was not performing his duty, she alleged.

TMC sources said that Sikh community members have planned to gherao BJP's state headquarters at Murlidhar Lane in Kolkata to protest.

Former Punjab Congress president, Partap Singh Bajwa termed the incident as "shameful beyond words" and called for stern action against the BJP workers.

"BJP workers in West Bengal are calling a Sikh IPS officer Khalistani just because he is doing his duty. Is this what BJP thinks about Sikhs? A strong action should be taken against those trying to create this hooliganism and portraying Sikhs as Khalistanis," tweeted.