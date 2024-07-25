Bengal Guv Urges Mamata Not to Make Politically-Motivated Remarks on B'desh Situation

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to make any "politically-motivated populist remarks" on the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh that could affect the nation's external affairs.

His remark came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud objected to Banerjee's recent remark of offering "shelter" to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests in the country. "The Governor urges the CM not to make politically motivated populist remarks which would adversely impact the nation's external affairs," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Mahmud, in a video shared widely on X, was heard saying, "With all due respect to Mamata Banerjee, with whom we share a relationship of mutual interests... However, her statement has created confusion and has the potential to create confusion among people. Therefore, we have sent a note to the Indian government on her statement."

Mahmud communicated with the Indian government through diplomatic channels. Banerjee, during the TMC's Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday, referred to violence-hit Bangladesh, saying she would keep the doors of West Bengal open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter. She also posted similar comments from her X account.

BJP leader Amit Malviya has also posted a video of Hasan's remarks from his handle on X, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is a constant source of embarrassment, not just for West Bengal but also for India, now."