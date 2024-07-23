ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Guv Seeks Report From CM on Her Bangladesh Comment: Raj Bhavan

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from CM Mamata Banerjee regarding her statement offering 'shelter' to people from violence-hit Bangladesh. His office cited concerns of constitutional transgression, stating that matters concerning the accommodation of foreign nationals fell under the preview of the Union Government.

Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from CM Mamata Banerjee regarding her statement offering 'shelter' to people from violence-hit Bangladesh. His office cited concerns of constitutional transgression, stating that matters concerning the accommodation of foreign nationals fell under the preview of the Union Government.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose with CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her comment that she would offer "shelter" to helpless people from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said it is the Centre's prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs.

"The matter of accommodating people coming in from a foreign country lies in the domain of the Union government. Public statement by a chief minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature," it said on Monday.

"In the above situation, HG (governor) has called upon the chief minister to furnish a comprehensive report under Article 167 of the Constitution, on what basis such a public announcement has been made disregarding constitutional proprieties; whether any action is being taken in this direction without getting the required concurrence from the Govt of India; and what action is taken to see that the type of anticipated immigration into the country does not affect the normalcy of life in the border areas within Bengal and does not impact the demographic balance of the state," it added.

The post on X was attributed to an officer on special duty, and ended with a "disclaimer".

"Disclaimer: The contents appearing herein are for the information of the staff of Raj Bhavan and shall not be quoted as statements of Hon'ble Governor," it added.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her comment that she would offer "shelter" to helpless people from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said it is the Centre's prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs.

"The matter of accommodating people coming in from a foreign country lies in the domain of the Union government. Public statement by a chief minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature," it said on Monday.

"In the above situation, HG (governor) has called upon the chief minister to furnish a comprehensive report under Article 167 of the Constitution, on what basis such a public announcement has been made disregarding constitutional proprieties; whether any action is being taken in this direction without getting the required concurrence from the Govt of India; and what action is taken to see that the type of anticipated immigration into the country does not affect the normalcy of life in the border areas within Bengal and does not impact the demographic balance of the state," it added.

The post on X was attributed to an officer on special duty, and ended with a "disclaimer".

"Disclaimer: The contents appearing herein are for the information of the staff of Raj Bhavan and shall not be quoted as statements of Hon'ble Governor," it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

C V ANANDA BOSEBOSE ON CM BANGLADESH COMMENTBENGAL GUV ON CM BANGLADESH COMMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.