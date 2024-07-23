Bengal Guv Seeks Report From CM on Her Bangladesh Comment: Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her comment that she would offer "shelter" to helpless people from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said it is the Centre's prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs.

"The matter of accommodating people coming in from a foreign country lies in the domain of the Union government. Public statement by a chief minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature," it said on Monday.

"In the above situation, HG (governor) has called upon the chief minister to furnish a comprehensive report under Article 167 of the Constitution, on what basis such a public announcement has been made disregarding constitutional proprieties; whether any action is being taken in this direction without getting the required concurrence from the Govt of India; and what action is taken to see that the type of anticipated immigration into the country does not affect the normalcy of life in the border areas within Bengal and does not impact the demographic balance of the state," it added.

The post on X was attributed to an officer on special duty, and ended with a "disclaimer".

"Disclaimer: The contents appearing herein are for the information of the staff of Raj Bhavan and shall not be quoted as statements of Hon'ble Governor," it added.