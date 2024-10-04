ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Guv, Mamata Support Classical Language Status To Bengali

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her delight over Bengali being conferred the status of classical language and said the state government had been actively working to secure this recognition from the Centre.

She said her government had submitted extensive research to support their case. Governor CV Ananda Bose also welcomed the Centre's decision and announced an award of Rs five lakh to recognise an institution or an individual for contributing to the Bengali language and culture.

"Most happy to share that Bengali/Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by the Government of India. We had been trying to snatch this recognition from the Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention. Union government has accepted our well-researched claim this evening and we finally reach the cultural apex in the body of languages in India," Banerjee said in a post on X.

The Union Cabinet approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages. "Hon'ble Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose welcomed the announcement as a deservedly great recognition of the sublimity of the Bengali language," the Raj Bhavan posted on X.