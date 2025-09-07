ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Undertakes Massive Cleanup Drive To Scrap Its 22,000 'Aged' Vehicles

Kolkata: In an initiative aimed at modernising its fleet, the West Bengal government has launched a massive cleanup drive to scrap its nearly 22,000 vehicles that are over 15 years old, a senior official said.

The process, which is already underway, seeks to decommission the old vehicles used by various government departments, most notably police and transport, he said.

The state government is emphasising replacing these old vehicles with electric ones, he said.

"At least 698 vehicles from the police department, 481 from the transport sector, and 710 from various public sector undertakings have been earmarked for decommissioning," the official told PTI.

"In addition, departments such as Public Works, Panchayat, and Public Health Engineering (PHE) have collectively listed over 19,000 vehicles for scrapping, bringing the total number close to 22,000," he added.

The transport department has begun the identification of these 'aged' vehicles and initiated their removal from service, the official said, adding that every department has been informed about the registration details of the vehicles and instructed to withdraw them from operation.

"The list includes all types of vehicles, many of which have been in use for over a decade and a half," he said.

As these vehicles are being phased out, several departments have already begun procuring replacements, he said.