Bengal Govt Transfers Doctor Involved In RG Kar Protests

West Bengal government has issued a transfer notice to Dr Subarna Goswami for her involvement in RG Kar protests.

West Bengal government has issued a transfer notice to Dr Subarna Goswami for her involvement in RG Kar protests.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a transfer notice to Dr Subarna Goswami, who was at the forefront of an agitation demanding justice for an on-duty woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in August last year.

Goswami, a member of the West Bengal Public Health cum Administrative Services and presently posted as Deputy CMOH-II, Purba Bardhaman in southern West Bengal, is appointed to act until further orders as Superintendent, Darjeeling TB Hospital in the northern part of the state, with immediate effect, according to a notification.

Dr Sunetra Majumder, Deputy CMOH-IV, Purba Bardhaman, will take charge of Deputy CMOH-II temporarily in addition to her normal duties until further orders, it said.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking widespread protests.

