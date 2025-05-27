ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt To Build Awareness Among Boys, Girls On Harmful Effects Of Child Marriage

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said the state government will emphasise building awareness among girls and boys about the harmful effects of child marriage. Panja, the minister for women and child development and social welfare, said it is not just girls alone, boys also have to be educated about the ill effects of early marriage.

"They should be demotivated from marrying before their legal age of marriage too," Panja said on Monday at a 'State Level Consultation on Adolescent Empowerment' attended by government officials from various departments working together to end child marriage.

She urged the officials assembled in the programme to share their experiences in fighting the menace since the launch of the District Action Plan three years ago, and later the Child Marriage Reporting and Tracking Mechanism. The state reported more than 41 per cent of girls getting married underage in the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS) released in 2020-21.

"Building awareness in society is the key to stopping this. Also include men and boys more in the meetings on child marriage with girls and women," Panja told officials after releasing 'Guidelines for Implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 in West Bengal'.

The state government, in collaboration with UNICEF, prepared a District Action Plan in 2022 to counter child marriage.

Panja, women and child development department's principal secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, Dr Monjur Hossain, chief of UNICEF in West Bengal and other officials listened to the successes and challenges faced by the district officials, UNICEF said in a press release.