Bengal Govt Postpones Meeting Of Principals, Directors Of Medical Colleges, Hospitals

Kolkata: The meeting of principals and directors from all state medical colleges and hospitals called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has been postponed until next week due to "impending emergency works" at these institutes, an official said.

The new date for the meeting will be announced in due course, the official added. An order issued by the state government said, "Due to ongoing emergency works at various medical colleges and hospitals, the scheduled meeting on Thursday has been postponed to next week. The new date will be communicated in due course."

The meeting was initially called to review the functioning of health facilities and to discuss improvements in safety, security, and patient services. District magistrates, police superintendents, Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOHs) from all health districts, and other senior health officials were also scheduled to attend the meeting.