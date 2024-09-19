Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a list of directives on the safety, security and efficient functioning of healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately.

The directives came a day after the government held a meeting with agitating junior doctors over the same issues. In a two-page communication, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to Principal Secretary (health) NS Nigam, the directions mentioned the need for "adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, drinking water facilities in the healthcare facilities."

Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible, it mentioned in one of the 10 directives issued. The directive came hours after the junior doctors submitted to Pant a draft of the key points of their meeting with the West Bengal government last night and were awaiting the state's response.

It also stated that the state has appointed former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha to conduct security audits of all medical colleges and hospitals. All the directions must be implemented immediately, according to the directive.