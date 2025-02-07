Bengal Govt Employee Stabs Colleagues After Being Denied Leave, Then Walks Around With Knife

Kolkata: A government employee in West Bengal stabbed three of his colleagues after he was allegedly denied leave on Thursday, police said. After unleashing the brutality, Amit Kumar Sarkar walked nonchalantly with the bloodstained knife without caring for the outcome.

According to police sources, three officers have been attacked by him for not granting leave. Sarkar complained to the police that his mother was ill at home, so he sought leave. According to Amit, since he did not make an official entry about his leave days, his salary was deducted by authorities.

Amit alleged that the medical bills of his ailing mother have been put on hold. He has applied for leave for a long time, but his application was not given importance. This is how he has been mentally harassed for a long time, the accused has alleged.

Police said during the interrogation, Amit said he made up his mind to confront his higher-ups soon after entering the office. Accordingly, he asked colleagues about the status of the leave application and mother's medical bills. Amit also alleged that he was beaten by colleagues and being outraged at the attack, he took out a knife and attacked them.

Three injured colleagues were soon rushed to a local private hospital. They were released after first aid. Bidhan Nagar Commissionarate's DC, Manav Singhla said, "The accused person has been arrested and the blood-stained weapon was found in his possession. We are trying to know if the accused has a mental problem."

Animewsh Das, an eyewitness, said "We all were sitting at the shop. Suddenly I heard screams from the factory building direction. I saw a man walking with a knife with blood on his hand. Thereafter, police came and arrested him."