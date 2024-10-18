Bengal Government Removes Civic Volunteers From Burdwan Medical College, Kolkata Hospitals After SC Reprimand

Kolkata/Burdwan: After the Supreme Court came down heavily on the West Bengal government on the appointment of civic volunteers, the state government has removed them from several Kolkata-based hospitals, and Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.
Civic volunteers were completely removed from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and partially from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
East Burdwan District Police DSP (Headquarters) Atanu Ghoshal, DSP DIB Birendra Pathak, Burdwan Police Station IC Dibyendu Das did a recce of the security arrangements at the hospital. They visited various corners of the hospital.
District Additional Superintendent of Police Arka Banerjee said, "Civic volunteers have already been removed from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. There is already a police camp in the hospital. The strength of the force has been increased there. The security issue has been reviewed today. The number of police personnel will be increased if necessary."
After the sixth hearing in the Supreme Court in the case of rape and murder of a medic in RG Kar Medical College last Tuesday, the removal of civic volunteers from the hospital was seen. In Tuesday's hearing, the top court also banned the appointment of civic volunteers for security at significant places like schools and hospitals.
During the hearing, the West Bengal government faced several questions in the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of civic volunteers. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's question was, "How are civic volunteers appointed? What qualifications they possess?"
The state was also asked to file an affidavit in this regard. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court directed the state government to remove civic volunteers from hospitals and schools.
Civic volunteers were already partially removed from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. According to police sources, the patient pressure is high in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. As a result, where average 20 to 30 civic volunteers were deployed in medical college and hospitals in Kolkata.
Burdwan Medical College and Hospital had more than 50 civic volunteers in charge of security. There is already a permanent police camp in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for a long time. The security force has been increased there.