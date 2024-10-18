ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Government Removes Civic Volunteers From Burdwan Medical College, Kolkata Hospitals After SC Reprimand

Kolkata/Burdwan: After the Supreme Court came down heavily on the West Bengal government on the appointment of civic volunteers, the state government has removed them from several Kolkata-based hospitals, and Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Civic volunteers were completely removed from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and partially from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

East Burdwan District Police DSP (Headquarters) Atanu Ghoshal, DSP DIB Birendra Pathak, Burdwan Police Station IC Dibyendu Das did a recce of the security arrangements at the hospital. They visited various corners of the hospital.

District Additional Superintendent of Police Arka Banerjee said, "Civic volunteers have already been removed from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. There is already a police camp in the hospital. The strength of the force has been increased there. The security issue has been reviewed today. The number of police personnel will be increased if necessary."

After the sixth hearing in the Supreme Court in the case of rape and murder of a medic in RG Kar Medical College last Tuesday, the removal of civic volunteers from the hospital was seen. In Tuesday's hearing, the top court also banned the appointment of civic volunteers for security at significant places like schools and hospitals.