Bengal Government Anti-Woman: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asserted that the anti-woman nature of the state government stands exposed, following its recent circular that prescribed night duty avoidance for women doctors and capping their working hours to 12 hours at a time.

Adhikari's comments came shortly after the Supreme Court on Tuesday took objection to the West Bengal government's 'Rattirer Saathi' programme, while hearing the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. After the top court's objection, the state government told the bench that it would withdraw the notification for women doctors.\

Adhikari said the programme was a "regressive" move and "discriminating". How can the state differentiate between men and women? This government has failed to provide security to women, and by these actions, it is proving its anti-woman outlook, the senior BJP leader asserted.

Adhikari also said the arrests of some police officers in connection with the R G Kar incident will not be able to address the concerns of the women of Bengal, as the kingpins are still unscathed, but they will soon come under the scanner of the probing agencies. The BJP has been holding protests across the state to demand justice for the woman medic, whose body was found with severe injury marks in the seminar room of the state-run hospital.