Bengal Forest Department Rolls Out App To Profile Elephants, Track Location
Under the pilot project, information about 50 elephants from different forest divisions of North Bengal has been uploaded. Personnel are being trained on the app.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST
Darjeeling: The West Bengal forest department, in collaboration with voluntary organisations, has launched a special app to get locations of elephants straying into localities. As the number of poaching incidents is on the rise in the Indo-Nepal border, leading to the death of many elephants, the initiative aims to stop that.
A pilot project has already been rolled out. Under this, information about 50 elephants from different forest divisions of North Bengal has been uploaded, and more data will be uploaded in the app. Workshops will also be organised at various forest ranges on the know-how of the app. Two organisations — Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment and Airavat — are working on the app with the forest department.
Abhiyan Saha, coordinator of animal lovers' organisation Airavat, said, "There are multiple elephants in the Kurseong forest division. Sometimes, herds of elephants enter Nepal through the India-Nepal border. There is no accurate information about how many elephants have gone and how many have returned. Sometimes, elephants fall prey to poachers for their tusks. This app will help track the number of elephants that have returned from Nepal and pachyderms entering populated areas."
The app will be password-protected, which will be shared with personnel of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), Quick Response Team and Elephant Squad. A profile of each elephant will be created in the special app. During surveillance, if an elephant that has been profiled is spotted in any place, its photo will be captured and uploaded to the app immediately.
As a result, information about the elephant's location, its physical condition and whether it is alone or part of a herd will be available. Discussions are underway with the Nepal forest department to get information about elephants entering the country.
Kurseong ADFO Rahul Dev Mukherjee said, "Until now, information on elephants was kept safe in the traditional method, where, if elephants had crossed the border, they had to be counted anew after returning to India. The latest app will help keep an exact count. If Nepal cooperates, information about elephants that have been there for a long time will also be easily known."
Bagdogra Elephant Squad ranger Manaskanti Ghosh said, "This is a good initiative as our staff are undergoing training. If everything goes well, training will be imparted to the personnel of each range in phases."
Workshops have already been held with members and officials of animal welfare organisations like Ashoka Trust, Sola Trust, EC Mode and Airavat, Bagdogra Elephant Squad, Panighata Range and Tukuria Range of the Kurseong division.
Also Read