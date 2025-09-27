ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Forest Department Rolls Out App To Profile Elephants, Track Location

Darjeeling: The West Bengal forest department, in collaboration with voluntary organisations, has launched a special app to get locations of elephants straying into localities. As the number of poaching incidents is on the rise in the Indo-Nepal border, leading to the death of many elephants, the initiative aims to stop that.

A pilot project has already been rolled out. Under this, information about 50 elephants from different forest divisions of North Bengal has been uploaded, and more data will be uploaded in the app. Workshops will also be organised at various forest ranges on the know-how of the app. Two organisations — Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment and Airavat — are working on the app with the forest department.

Abhiyan Saha, coordinator of animal lovers' organisation Airavat, said, "There are multiple elephants in the Kurseong forest division. Sometimes, herds of elephants enter Nepal through the India-Nepal border. There is no accurate information about how many elephants have gone and how many have returned. Sometimes, elephants fall prey to poachers for their tusks. This app will help track the number of elephants that have returned from Nepal and pachyderms entering populated areas."