ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: ED Arrests TMC Leader Anisur Rehman, Brother in Ration Distribution Scam

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

The ED has arrested TMC leader Anisur Rehman and his brother in North 24 Parganas district over their alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Rehman, who served as the TMC's Deganga block president, was detained after extensive questioning in Kolkata.

The ED has arrested TMC leader Anisur Rehman and his brother in North 24 Parganas district over their alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Rehman, who served as the TMC's Deganga block president, was detained after extensive questioning in Kolkata.
Representative Image (File)

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Trinamool Congress leader from Deganga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for his alleged links to a multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said on Friday. The central probe agency arrested TMC's Deganga block president Anisur Rehman and his elder brother late on Thursday after grilling them for nearly 14 hours at their Kolkata office, he said.

"Rehman and his brother have been arrested in connection with the ration distribution scam. We will produce them at a city court following medical tests," the officer told PTI. Rehman had been "very close" to former state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who has been arrested by the central probe agency in connection with the scam.

The ED officers have issued a summons to Barik Biswas, a rice mill owner and another close aide of the former minister, to appear at their city office for questioning on Friday, the officer said. The ED, during a raid at Biswas's residences and rice mill on Tuesday, seized over Rs 40 lakh in cash and a few documents regarding his investments in properties in the UAE, he added.

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Trinamool Congress leader from Deganga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for his alleged links to a multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said on Friday. The central probe agency arrested TMC's Deganga block president Anisur Rehman and his elder brother late on Thursday after grilling them for nearly 14 hours at their Kolkata office, he said.

"Rehman and his brother have been arrested in connection with the ration distribution scam. We will produce them at a city court following medical tests," the officer told PTI. Rehman had been "very close" to former state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who has been arrested by the central probe agency in connection with the scam.

The ED officers have issued a summons to Barik Biswas, a rice mill owner and another close aide of the former minister, to appear at their city office for questioning on Friday, the officer said. The ED, during a raid at Biswas's residences and rice mill on Tuesday, seized over Rs 40 lakh in cash and a few documents regarding his investments in properties in the UAE, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL RATION SCAMTMC ANISUR REHMAN ARRESTEDTMC LEADER HELD IN RATION SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.