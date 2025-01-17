Bengal Court Sentences Man To Death For Rape And Murder Of Minor

Chinsurah: A POCSO Court here has sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a minor girl in Chinsurah in West Bengal's Hooghly district. Judge Chandraprabha Chakraborty convicted the accused Ashok Singh.

On Friday, the Judge announced the death sentence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The court awarded the maximum punishment to the convict after the trial which lasted for 54.

The court also ordered that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh should be given to the child's family through the State Legal Service Authority.

The incident took place on November 24, 2024, under the jurisdiction of the Gudhaap police station area in Hooghly. The five-year-old girl wanted to eat meat and her father went to the market to buy it. At that time, Ashok, her neighbour, lured her to his house on the pretext of giving a chocolate.

When the girl's father returned home, he could not find his daughter anywhere and started searching for her. He also informed the other neighbours.

After this, the girl's father along with the neighbours went to Ashok's house, where they found the child bleeding on the floor. The minor was rushed to Dhaniakhali Hospital but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The neighbours beat up Ashok and handed him over to the police. He was arrested and since he was injured, he was admitted to Imam Bara Hospital in Chinsurah.

The minor girl's body was sent to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The forensic team came and collected the samples from the spot. The entire investigation was led by DSP (D&T) Priyabrat Baksi.