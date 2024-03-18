Bengal Couple, Minor Daughter Charred to Death after Room Heater Catches Fire in Kalimpong

Kalimpong (West Bengal): Three members of a family, including a minor girl, were allegedly charred to death after a fire broke out due to a heater in their room in West Bengal's Kalimpong district while they were asleep on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in a remote village, Lower Nyong, in Pedong block of Kalimpong district. Police have identified the deceased as Ramkumar Biswakarma (42), his wife Leela Darji (34) and their three-year-old daughter. The couple's elder child was saved as he was at his grandfather's house in Lava Bazar.

The family lived in a small wooden house on the hills. The fire was reportedly caused by the heater's malfunctioning and it engulfed the entire house within a few moments. All three family members who were sleeping in the house at that time, died.

The fire was first spotted by the villagers, who tried to douse it with water but failed. Since the house is located in a remote village, fire brigade could not be pressed into action immediately.

By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the entire house was gutted in fire. After bringing the fire under control, Pedong Police recovered the three bodies and sent them to the Kalimpong District Hospital for autopsy.

A case of unusual death has been registered by the police. Kalimpong District Magistrate Balashubhramaniyam T said, "Police have been asked to initiate a probe into the incident. The family of the couple has been contacted and all possible assistance will be extended." The incident has triggered panic in the village.