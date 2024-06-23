ETV Bharat / state

WB Computer Science Student Held, Brother, 5 Others Detained For Bangladesh Terror Outfit Link

By PTI

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

The youth, a second-year Computer Science student, was picked up from his Panagarh residence late on Saturday evening for his alleged links with banned Islamist organisation Shahadat-e al Hiqma of Bangladesh, police said.

Representational image. (File)

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has arrested a college student and detained five others from Panagarh area in Paschim Bardhaman district for their alleged links with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The youth, a second-year Computer Science student, was picked up from his Panagarh residence late on Saturday evening for his alleged links with banned Islamist organisation Shahadat-e al Hiqma of Bangladesh, he said. Based on inputs provided by him during his interrogation, STF sleuths nabbed five more persons from Nababghat area in the same district, the officer said.

"The arrested person was trying to recruit youths from Paschim and Purba Bardhaman districts for the terror outfit. We are trying to find out who all were in touch with him," the STF officer told PTI. Among the five others were the brother of the arrested person and four others who were trying to join the terror outfit, he said.

The STF has seized the student's laptop and a few documents, including a diary, the officer said. Shahadat-e al Hiqma is a banned Islamist terrorist organisation in Bangladesh. In 2016, NIA had arrested a student from Kanksa area in the district for his alleged links to ISI.

