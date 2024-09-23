ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Mamata Blames DVC For Flood Situation, Says Repeated Requests To Centre Went Unanswered

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of aggravating the flood situation in the state, stating that she had contacted the central government "at least 10 times," both recently and previously, but had not yet received a response.

Banerjee alleged that the central government was trying to privatise the DVC and expressed concerns that the flood situation could worsen if the corporation released more water.

She urged the central government to allocate one-fourth of the funds provided to political parties during elections to address the Ganga Action Plan and tackle erosion in the Malda and adjoining districts.

"The Ganga Action Plan, flood control, and the DVC are under the central government, but they have not done anything. That is why this flood is happening," she told reporters. "I will tell the central government to grant one-fourth of the funds allocated during elections so that the Ganga Action Plan can be implemented," she said.

Banerjee emphasised, "We have sent letters ten times, but they do not act, and Bengal is suffering. The DVC does nothing; its capacity has decreased to 20 per cent. Now, there are attempts to privatise it."