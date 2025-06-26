ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reviews Rath Yatra Preparations At Digha Jagannath Temple

Digha: A day before the Rath Yatra festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a high-level meeting with officials of Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA), police and ISKCON monks at the newly constructed Jagannath temple here. After the meeting, Banerjee inspected the three ceremonial chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings kept near the temple, a DSDA official said.

She also reviewed the 1km yatra route with DSDA officials and police personnel.

"Follow this route. Everything has to be smooth and helpful for the people," she was heard telling DGP Rajiv Kumar in the presence of Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and other dignitaries.

The seaside resort town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district has been fully decked up ahead of the celebrations, adorned with temple-themed cutouts, giant images of deities and illuminations designed by artists from Chandernagore.

Saffron flags featuring Lord Jagannath and banners reading 'Welcome to Jagannath Dham' lined the entire 180 km stretch of national highway from Kolkata to the town.