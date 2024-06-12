Bengal CID's Hunt for Body Parts of Murdered Bangladeshi MP Continues

Kolkata: The CID sleuths continued to search for the body parts of the murdered Bangladeshi MP Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar on Tuesday without the desired success.

The detectives of West Bengal CID also grilled the two accused arrested in this case, an officer said. The bones that were recovered from the banks of the Bagjola canal on Sunday were sent for forensic tests, he said. "We are hopeful that some more evidence will also be recovered. It's taking time because the crime happened almost a month ago. We have identified some definite spots where we are searching for the body parts," the officer said.



On Sunday, the state CID recovered parts of human bones near a canal in South 24 Parganas district after interrogating Siyam, who was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India. Besides, the CID officers were continuously grilling both arrested accused Mohammad Siyam Hussain and the butcher in connection with the probe, he added.



The daughter of the Bangladesh MP is likely to arrive in Kolkata next week to take part in a DNA test in connection with the recovery of the bones and flesh pieces, the CID officer said. Hussain was brought to West Bengal on Saturday evening and sent to 14-day custody of the CID by a local court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.



An initial probe had revealed that the MP's close friend Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen, paid around Rs 5 crore to those involved in the crime.

Akhtaruzzaman has a flat in Kolkata, and is probably in the US at present, CID officers had said. Circumstantial evidence indicated that the Awami League leader was first strangulated and killed after which his body was chopped into pieces, police claimed.

Efforts to locate the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, have been underway since Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.



Anar had been staying at Biswas' residence upon his arrival. In his complaint, Biswas mentioned that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and was expected back home for dinner. However, Anar's disappearance prompted Biswas to file a police complaint.