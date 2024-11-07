ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Child With Genetic Disorder Gets Rs 18 Cr Life-Saving Injection Free Of Cost

A life-saving injection worth Rs 17.5 crore was given free of cost to a 16-month-old child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Bengal Child With Genetic Disorder Gets Rs 18 Cr Life-Saving Injection Free Of Cost
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Kolkata: A 16-month-old child, who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder, is on path to recovery after he got a life-saving injection worth Rs 18 crore at a private hospital in Kolkata.

The child, who hails from West Bengal's East Medinipur district, was given free gene therapy treatment here. He is currently under observation of the medical team and doctors said his condition is improving.

According to hospital sources, the family noticed peculiar problems in the child when he was six months old. For instance, unlike other children of his age, he faced difficulty in moving his legs and arms. The family had first taken him to a local pediatrician, who diagnosed a genetic disease and referred him to Kolkata.

After various tests, the doctors confirmed that he was suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a disorder affecting the motor neurons that control voluntary muscle movement.

Doctors said SMA occurs when two copies of the SMN1 gene (one from mother and one from father) are defective. SMA is usually fatal if left untreated but the treatment is extremely costly.

The treatment requires Zolgensma, an injection that costs Rs 17.5 crore. This therapy has been done in India before through Novartis' Global Managed Access Programme but it was stopped after July 31. This child from East Medinipur is the last patient to undergo free therapy of this genetic disorder.

The child's mother said, "I followed the rules and regulations for several months to avail this gene therapy for my son. The hospital authorities helped us and now my child is under doctor's observation."

According to the child's doctor, Anakshta Dey, "So far, three children in eastern India have received therapy for SMA. The best time to undergo this therapy is when the patient is below two years. There are three more such children who need therapy and we are trying to adopt alternative measures for them."

Read more

  1. Struggling To Survive: Telangana Couple's Desperate Battle To Save Toddler Son From Life-Threatening Disease
  2. Kid from Rajasthan dies as he failed to get Rs 16 cr injection to cure rare disorder

Kolkata: A 16-month-old child, who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder, is on path to recovery after he got a life-saving injection worth Rs 18 crore at a private hospital in Kolkata.

The child, who hails from West Bengal's East Medinipur district, was given free gene therapy treatment here. He is currently under observation of the medical team and doctors said his condition is improving.

According to hospital sources, the family noticed peculiar problems in the child when he was six months old. For instance, unlike other children of his age, he faced difficulty in moving his legs and arms. The family had first taken him to a local pediatrician, who diagnosed a genetic disease and referred him to Kolkata.

After various tests, the doctors confirmed that he was suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a disorder affecting the motor neurons that control voluntary muscle movement.

Doctors said SMA occurs when two copies of the SMN1 gene (one from mother and one from father) are defective. SMA is usually fatal if left untreated but the treatment is extremely costly.

The treatment requires Zolgensma, an injection that costs Rs 17.5 crore. This therapy has been done in India before through Novartis' Global Managed Access Programme but it was stopped after July 31. This child from East Medinipur is the last patient to undergo free therapy of this genetic disorder.

The child's mother said, "I followed the rules and regulations for several months to avail this gene therapy for my son. The hospital authorities helped us and now my child is under doctor's observation."

According to the child's doctor, Anakshta Dey, "So far, three children in eastern India have received therapy for SMA. The best time to undergo this therapy is when the patient is below two years. There are three more such children who need therapy and we are trying to adopt alternative measures for them."

Read more

  1. Struggling To Survive: Telangana Couple's Desperate Battle To Save Toddler Son From Life-Threatening Disease
  2. Kid from Rajasthan dies as he failed to get Rs 16 cr injection to cure rare disorder

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIFE SAVING INJECTION FREE OF COSTGENETIC DISORDERSPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHYFREE INJECTION FOR GENETIC DISORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.