Bengal BJP's Old Guard Vs New Blood: Can Samik Bhattacharya Reshape the Saffron Narrative?

Kolkata: As Samik Bhattacharya stepped into the shoes of the state BJP head in the factionalism-ridden West Bengal unit, the old vs new BJP debate has rekindled. The simmering tensions over who truly holds sway within the saffron camp have once again come to the surface.



Long-standing allegations from within the party's veteran ranks indicated that turncoats are dominating the power corridor and running the narrative. There has been an allegation that long-serving leaders and loyal cadres are being sidelined in the process of welcoming crossover people. Bhattacharya's elevation, however,bears significance with a year to go for the assembly elections.



A product of the RSS and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), with a history as both a leader and spokesperson, he belongs to the "old group" of the BJP. His sudden ascension from nowhere naturally sparks speculation: Will his tenure mark a significant resurgence for those who have worked hard for the party through tough years? Resentment and hope Is BJP going to bring the long-neglected old guards? According to many, the saffron party understands that the time has come to restore the prominence of the old guard. Bhattacharya, given his deep roots, also understands this urgency.



A party loyalist and core leader



Shamsur Rahman, a long-time BJP worker known for his outspoken critiques from within, spoke about Bhattacharya's strong rapport with the traditional BJP cadre. "Samik Bhattacharya is an experienced, original leader who has been with the BJP for four decades. He has witnessed the party's high and low, working alongside all former presidents, from the revered Haripada Bharati, Bishnukant Shastri, Sukumar Banerjee, and Tapan Sikdar to Tathagata Roy, and indeed, all subsequent leaders."



This rich history, according to Rahman, has injected a renewed sense into the old BJP workers. Their activities, he said, have already begun to intensify and are expected to grow further. Rahman, however, insists that Bhattacharya brings inclusivity, striking a perfect balance. "Good relations with the newer entrants are important as well. Just as almost all the old BJP workers and functionaries have close ties with him, he also has a good relationship with the new ones," he said.



Rahman believes a synergy is the key rather than outright confrontation. This balanced approach, according to Rahman, will ensure that "active and eligible cadres" — regardless of their lineage— will gain prominence. He wants a natural system where those who have "betrayed the party by not doing work to leave on their own."



The Dilip Ghosh conundrum

Bhattacharya during his inaugural address at Science City, said, "Those who are active in the booth and work for the party bringing synergy and cohesion are important ones and will be valued." His statement stresses a meritocratic approach, where effort and dedication, not experience or origin, will determine the value. The subtle but significant message for bridging the old-new divide is noticeable. However, a prominent state BJP leader, choosing to remain anonymous, offered a stark counter-narrative.



On condition of anonymity, he said, “The rise of the BJP in Bengal is due to the idea of ​​an alternative party to Trinamool, which could defeat Trinamool. Despite getting 40 percent of the votes in the Lok Sabha, the BJP got 38 percent of the votes in the assembly. On the contrary, the Trinamool Congress had increased its votes by two percent. The way the leaders of Trinamool started taking over the BJP after 2021, the people of Bengal did not take it very well.’’



He also said, “The people of Bengal are politically aware. So if the BJP thinks that it will defeat Trinamool by getting the aggrieved Trinamools to join the BJP, it is not possible. Because people do not want Trinamool as an alternative to Trinamool. People want the BJP as an alternative to Trinamool.’’



Samik throws weight behind Dilip



When questioned on Dilip Ghosh's relevance, Samik Bhattacharya said, "Dilip Ghosh was there. Dilip Ghosh is there and Dilip Ghosh will remain there. Whatever decision is taken regarding Dilip Ghosh will be taken by the party. Dilip Ghosh will be used wherever he can be used. Dilip Ghosh will not go anywhere. He cannot go anywhere. Who will go if he goes?" This strong endorsement suggests a strategic effort to retain a powerful figure within the fold, despite visible internal friction.



Ultimately, the anonymous leader holds onto the hope for a greater emphasis on veteran figures. Yet, even if that doesn't fully materialise, many loyalists within the saffron camp believe that committed workers will persevere. Rajkamal Pathak, an old guard and former general secretary, said as long as there is performance and a desire to serve the nation through politics, he will continue to work the way the old workers work. "There are many BJP officials like me who are cornered. Utilising them will make the party prosperous. Therefore, if the new state president moves forward with those who are not tainted by new and old work, then it is not a problem to defeat the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly Elections 2026," Pathak concluded.