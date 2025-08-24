ETV Bharat / state

Bengal BJP's Matua Vote Bank Crisis: Thakur Brothers Clash Over CAA, NRC Rights and Temple Control

Kolkata: In a development that may cause discomfort within BJP's West Bengal unit, MLA Subrata Thakur on Sunday accused his brother and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur of irregularities in the issuance of caste certificates and ‘Matua card’ for the community, a Namashudra Hindu group that migrated from erstwhile East Pakistan after Partition and during 1971 war.

Speaking to reporters at the Matua headquarters in Thakurnagar, Subrata Thakur, the BJP legislator from Gaighata, alleged that Shantanu Thakur was "depriving genuine community members" of benefits provided under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Cards are being issued under the name of the All India Matua Mahasangha and certificates are being granted, but genuine community members are still waiting for benefits. Shantanu is exploiting religious emotions for political dividends. People are being misled every day," Subrata claimed.

Union Minister and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur dismissed the accusations as politically motivated, asserting that he is solely committed to the welfare of the Matua community. "These allegations stem from political jealousy. Subrata wants power and is preparing to join the TMC. He’s frustrated because he isn’t a minister. But the Matua Samaj stands firmly with me," Shantanu said.