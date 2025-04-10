ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Biker Travelling To Nepal Killed As Two-Wheeler Rams Into Truck In Jharkhand

The deceased, identified as Diwakar Chakraborty from Baranagar in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, had left his home on the previous day.

Representational Image
By PTI

Published : April 10, 2025 at 7:23 AM IST

Hazaribag: A 41-year-old man travelling to Nepal on his motorcycle was killed when his two-wheeler rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Diwakar Chakraborty from Baranagar in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, had left his home on the previous day.

The accident took place on NH-2 near Pubai village, about 75 km from Hazaribag town, under the jurisdiction of Chouparan police station. its officer-in-charge, A Pandey, said, adding the motorcyclist died on the spot.

His identity was ascertained from his driver's license, and his family members were informed, the officer said, adding that the two-wheeler was badly damaged in the accident.

The body was sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

