Bengal Assembly Session: Guv Praises Mamata, Lauds State Govt's Achievements

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said the law and order in the state had remained peaceful over the past year.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose with CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader," while highlighting the achievements of the state government over the past year.

Delivering his customary address on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly, Bose referred to the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit, calling it an "overwhelming success" and expressing confidence that the proposed investments, once implemented, would boost economic activity and create employment opportunities for Bengal’s youth.

Bose said the law and order in the state had remained peaceful over the past year. "The state government has taken numerous initiatives over the past 13 years to benefit the minority population, focusing on education, modernisation of madrasas, employment generation, skill development, and sustainable livelihoods," he said.

Despite financial constraints and the non-receipt of central funds, the state government has continued its commitment to employment generation and rural housing, he added.

"The state introduced ‘Karmashree’ and ‘Banglar Bari (Gramin)’ schemes, which are funded entirely through its own resources," Bose added.

