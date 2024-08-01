ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Review Of New Laws Replacing IPC, CrPC

By PTI

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the Union government enacted the three laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, under the powers vested in it under the concurrent list given in the Constitution. He further said that such a resolution and its discussion meant wasting the valuable time of the Assembly.

The West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution seeking a review by the Union government of the new laws implemented in the country replacing the IPC and the CrPC.
Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution seeking a review by the Union government of the new laws implemented in the country replacing the IPC and the CrPC.

Opposition BJP members criticised the resolution, arguing that it was a waste of the House's time given that the new laws had already come into effect. They dismissed the TMC members' claims that the new laws were "draconian and anti-people" as unsubstantiated.

Following a two-day discussion on the resolution, which was brought by the state's Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and other Trinamool Congress members, the House passed it on voice vote. The resolution urged upon the Centre through the West Bengal government to review the new laws to evolve consensus views of jurists, social activists and citizens in the interest of good governance and to protect the principles of fundamental rights and natural justice.

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam came into effect across the country from July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Opposing the resolution, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that stakeholders' opinions, including that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were taken before the Bill was passed in Parliament.

He stated that Banerjee had sent her opinion, suggestions and objections by letter to the Union government on the matter in November 2023, maintaining that she said that before enacting the new laws, utmost care must be taken and all stakeholders must be consulted. He said that the Union Home Minister had replied to Banerjee's letter in the second week of December 2023.

Adhikari said the Union government enacted the three laws under powers vested in it under the Concurrent List given in the Constitution and as such the resolution and its discussion meant wasting the valuable time of the Assembly.

