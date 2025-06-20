Bending Limits: Kozhikode Girl's Advanced Yoga Set To Make Guinness World Records

Kozhikode: Kozhikode is set to witness a Guinness World Record performance on International Yoga Day. Uma Jinchu, a 12-year-old from Iringallur, Kozhikode, is preparing to set an international record in advanced yoga.

Uma, a state yoga championship gold medalist, will showcase her skills at the 'Prajnanam Brahma 2025' yoga demonstration, which will be held at the Mananchira Sports Council grounds.

Uma is the daughter of national yoga coach and state judge Jinchu TK and state yoga judge D. Aishwarya. A class 8 student at Ramanattukara Sevamandir School, Uma developed a deep interest in yoga at the age of three, inspired by her yoga-practicing parents. By the age of five, yoga became a daily routine for her.

Uma Jinchu, a 12-year-old from Iringallur, Kozhikode, performing Yoga (ETV Bharat)

Over the past five years, she has mastered various levels of yoga, participating in district, state, and national championships, where she has won multiple gold medals and accolades. What sets Uma apart is her ability to perform advanced yoga asanas, moving beyond basic poses. She has also blended music and dance into her yoga performances. She has performed on countless stages, including temples.

Event Details

The Guinness World Record attempt will begin at 9 AM with an inauguration ceremony. Mayor Dr. Beena Philip will inaugurate the event, with MP M.K. Raghavan, MLA T.P. Ravindran, and other dignitaries in attendance. Yoga gurus like Dr. Atmadev Damodar and Jinchu TK will also be present. The one-hour performance will be witnessed by Guinness World Records officials.

Illness as a Blessing: How Uma Jinchu’s Mother Stepped into Yoga

A sudden illness led Aishwarya D to embrace yoga in her life. After childbirth, she developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) in her hand and had to undergo surgery. Doctors advised her that yoga would be the best way to prevent a recurrence.

"It was only later that I truly stepped into yoga," Aishwarya recalls. She considers her illness a blessing in disguise, as it completely transformed her life. Today, she is a yoga instructor, training children in the discipline.

Practice Makes Perfect: The Key to Advanced Yoga

Jinchu TK believes that anyone can master advanced yoga with consistent practice. While some children naturally have greater flexibility, dedicated practice is essential to excel. Both of Uma’s parents have been practicing yoga for over a decade. During her free time, Uma also conducts yoga classes. Now, the entire family eagerly awaits her Guinness World Record attempt, hoping for yet another milestone in her inspiring journey.

Advanced Yoga

Advanced yoga involves exceptional flexibility achieved after years of rigorous practice. It requires the body to be as flexible as in kalari or gymnastics, achieved through dedicated training. The five main categories of advanced yoga are: Forward Bend, Back Bend, Leg Balance, Hand Balance and Twisting

Each category has numerous subdivisions, and Uma will attempt a Guinness World Record in one of these. Advanced yoga includes complex asanas, specialised breathing techniques (pranayama), and meditation practices. Advanced yoga training is especially useful for those who aspire to become yoga instructors, enhance their knowledge, or gain a deeper understanding of yoga.

Complex Asanas

Challenging postures that require greater stability and flexibility include: Shirshasana (Headstand), Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand), Padmasana (Lotus Pose), Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

Breathing techniques that provide greater control over inhalation and exhalation include Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, and Ujjayi. Meditation practices improve concentration and mental calmness. Advanced yoga also provides deeper knowledge of yogic principles, anatomy, and therapeutic applications for physical and mental wellness.