Jodhpur: An 11-year-old girl, Parineeti Bishnoi of the city, has achieved extraordinary feats in the field of yoga and has become the youngest yoga instructor in the country. Parineeti, who started yoga at the age of five, is currently the centre of discussion across the country with her advanced Surya Namaskar and flexibility.

Recently, her Surya Namaskar video was shared by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the social media platform X. “Inspiration can come from anyone; age has nothing to do with it,” he wrote with Parineeti’s video.

In response, Parineeti said the praises received from the “god of cricket” will be a lifelong inspiration for her.

Parineeti's yoga talent has been getting a lot of praise on social media from other people as well. Veteran business tycoon Anand Mahindra called her yoga asanas amazing and called her “a symbol of new energy and inspiration in the field of yoga”.

Bending Limits: Eleven-Year-Old Parineeti Bishnoi's Yoga Skills Win Praise From Legends Like Sachin Tendulkar (ETV Bharat)

Practised yoga with Baba Ramdev

Parineeti has also participated in yoga sessions with yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Seeing her devotion and dedication towards yoga, Baba Ramdev also praised her. She not only does yoga herself but also teaches yoga asanas to the trainees by standing on the mike and also takes classes. She may be young, but she is also inspiring the elders in confidence and yoga knowledge.

Developed advanced Surya Namaskar

Parineeti's biggest contribution is the advanced Surya Namaskar developed by her. She has moulded the structure of the traditional Surya Namaskar in a new form with extreme flexibility of her body and technical proficiency.

In this, 12 traditional asanas of Surya Namaskar have been replaced with advanced yoga asanas, although the basic principle has been kept the same. Due to these changes, both variety and challenge have been added to yoga, making it exemplary.

Inspiration from yoga instructor father

Parineeti said she got inspiration for yoga from her father Ramchandra Bishnoi, who himself is a yoga instructor at a private college. “He inspired me to follow the path of yoga since childhood and continues to train me,” she said.

The result of this support from the family and Parineeti's dedication is that today she has made a national-level identity at a young age.