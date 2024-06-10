Bemina Militant Attack Case: Srinagar Police File Charge-sheet

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development, Srinagar Police on Monday filed a charge-sheet before the Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) in the Bemina militant attack case.



The charge-sheet pertains to case FIR No.112/2023 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered at Police Station Bemina, regarding the militant attack in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, in December 2023, where one police constable of Jammu & Kashmir Police was killed.



According to the police statement, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Srinagar Police presented the charge-sheet in the NIA Court Srinagar against four accused individuals allegedly involved in the heinous attack. "These accused persons, identified as Mehnan Khan, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday, Danish Ahmad Malla, and Arjumand Gulzar, played a crucial role in perpetrating the terrorist attack," stated a spokesperson from the J&K Police.



The investigation revealed that three of the accused were working as terrorist associates for Arjumand Gulzar, who is associated with the proscribed militant outfit Al Badr. They allegedly obtained arms and ammunition through a well-knit criminal conspiracy aimed at the targeted killing of the police constable.

"While three accused persons have been apprehended by Srinagar Police, the fourth accused, Arjumand Gulzar, remains affiliated with the outlawed Militant organization Al Badr," the spokesperson added.

In addition to legal actions, Srinagar Police has initiated proceedings to forfeit and attach properties and assets acquired through illegal means by the arrested individuals, under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.